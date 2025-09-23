A mom who attended Riot Fest with her son is thanking Green Day after becoming separated from the boy at the festival on Sunday (Sept. 21).

How the Mother Became Separated From Her Son

Bobbi Cantrell drove from Indiana with her son, Argyle, to see Green Day during the final day of Riot Fest at Douglass Park in Chicago on Sept. 21 as part of his 16th birthday celebration. The pair arrived around noon to help ensure a spot near the front of the stage once the band arrived for its 8:15PM set.

Argyle also brought along a sign with a specific request of Green Day:

Hi! It's my 16th birthday! I'm autistic and Green Day is my special interest. Can I come onstage and sing 'Know Your Enemy?'

With the sign in hand, Argyle remained at the front of the crowd throughout the long day of music. Eventually, his mom needed a break and sought out a bathroom.

Unfortunately, the crowd of music fans had filled out substantially, making it difficult for Bobbi to get back to Argyle near the front of the stage.

"I was in panic mode all day because we got separated when I went to the bathroom and couldn't get back to him," Bobbi said in a comment shared on Green Day's Instagram.

How Green Day Made 'Dream Come True'

By the time Green Day arrived onstage, Bobbi still had not made it back to her son's side. But what happened next helped ease her worry.

Three songs into the set, Green Day launched into "Know Your Enemy." At the song's midway point, Billie Joe Armstrong stepped to the front of the stage.

"I have a really bad chest cold right now. I do. I'm a little bit sick right in here," Armstrong said as he tapped his chest. "So I need a volunteer. Who knows the lyrics to this song? Who knows it?"

Then, Armstrong pulled Argyle onstage and gave him a big hug before handing over the mic. Argyle flawlessly hit every lyric in front of thousands of cheering fans.

Bobbi finally saw her son again.

"THANK YOU for making my amazing kid's dream come true and easing my anxiety," she said in a comment on Arnstrong's Instagram. "As soon as I saw him onstage, I screamed, 'OMG THAT'S MY KID!!!!!' What an amazing night! I am a new fan forever."

Armstrong's Instagram later reshared Bobbi's comment along with more photos of Argyle onstage with the band.

Green Day are next set to perform at the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland on Sept. 26.