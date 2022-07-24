It was only this past April when Red Hot Chili Peppers put out their twelfth studio LP – Unlimited Love – yet they’re already gearing up to release its successor, Return of the Dream Canteen, this October.

They made the announcement during last night’s (July 23) performance at Denver’s Empower Field (as part of their current North American and European stadium tour), clarifying that it’s set to drop on Oct. 14 via Warner Records.

Naturally, Return of the Dream Canteen will be another double album, and it’ll even see the return of revered producer Rick Rubin.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Return of the Dream Canteen Artwork

Of the quick turnaround, the quartet explain:

We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It's packed.

While this announcement may seem like a total surprise, they actually alluded to it back in February.

Specifically, frontman Anthony Kiedis remarked, “We're gonna put out music by the handful. Literally. Don't be surprised if another wheelbarrow of songs comes your way in the near future.” Plus, guitarist John Frusciante (who returned to RHCP in 2019 following a ten-year absence) commented that the newer tunes will have “a relaxed energy that’s distinct from the intensity of [Unlimited Love].”

Considering their enthusiasm for the project – as well as the significant amount of positive press that Unlimited Love received – it’s fair to expect that Return of the Dream Canteen will be just as enjoyable.

In the meantime, you can still catch RHCP on their current tour. Get your tickets here.