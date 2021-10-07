Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce North American + European 2022 Tour Dates

The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently teased that they'd be returning to the road in 2022 and the group reprised their newsmen alter egos for a humorous video announcing the cities for the run and revealing all of the dates.

The band will be hitting the road in summer 2022, with Europe getting the first crack at shows. Their global stadium tour will kick off June 4 in Seville, Spain, continuing through a July 12 final in Hamburg, Germany. Dates for the European tour leg can be viewed below.

The group will then head back to North America for a run that will span the rest of the summer. With just over a week's breather, touring will resume July 23 in Denver with dates booked through the tour finale Sept. 18 in Arlington, Texas. See all of the stops listed below.

The tour comes as Red Hot Chili Peppers continue to work on their next studio album. Though details of the forthcoming set have yet to be revealed, it's probably safe to assume the album release will coincide with the newly announced shows. The concerts will feature the return of guitarist John Frusciante for his third stint in the band.

Fan presales will start Oct. 9 at 10AM local time in North America and on Oct. 13 at 10AM local time for Europe and the U.K. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 15 at 10AM local time. Get more ticketing information via the band's website.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Their 2022 Global Stadium Tour Dates

June 04 – Seville, Spain @ Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

June 07 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic=

June 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark=

June 15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskas Stadium=

June 18 – Firenze, Italy @ Firenze Rocks (festival date)

June 22 – Manchester, U.K. @ Emirates Old Trafford=

June 25 – London, U.K. @ London Stadium~

June 29 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park~

July 01 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Bellahouston Park~

July 03 – Leuven, Belgium @ Rock Werchter (festival date)

July 05 – Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadium=

July 08 – Paris, France @ Stade de France~

July 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion=

July 23 – Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High*

July 27 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park*

July 29 – Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi's Stadium+

July 31 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium+

Aug. 03 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park^

Aug. 06 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium^^

Aug. 10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park^

Aug. 12 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium^

Aug. 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park^

Aug. 17 – E. Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium^

Aug. 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field^

Aug. 21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre^

Aug. 30 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium^

Sept. 01 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium^

Sept. 03 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park^

Sept. 08 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park^

Sept. 10 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

Sept. 15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium^

Sept. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

# with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat