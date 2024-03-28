Flea&#8217;s Spectacular Compound Is For Sale + It&#8217;s an Architectural Masterpiece

Flea’s Spectacular Compound Is For Sale + It’s an Architectural Masterpiece

Ethan Miller, Getty Images/Compass via Realtor.com

Flea's house is for sale and it just might be as unique as he is.

It's not just because it's a swanky rock star's house either. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in La Crescenta, California has been lauded as an "iconic architectural compound."

California Home and Design said the property started with a home designed by famed architect Richard Neutra in 1953. The stunning space has massive windows that overlook the valley.

Nearly 50 years later, a different owner added to what Neutra originally built when he added a seven-sided-structure that looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. The website called it "a minimalist vortex of concrete, white stucco and glass arranged around a courtyard."

READ MORE: How Did Flea Charm Koko The Gorilla During A 2016 Visit?

Even with two existing living spaces, yet another owner wanted more room. A rustic cabin was then constructed on the property.

Flea has owned the SoCal home for the past several years, but is now looking to unload it for $6.9 million. Realtor.com noted the Red Hot Chili Peppers bass player originally had it listed for $9.7 million in Feb. 2022. The price has been reduced twice since then.

Checkout these photos for a look inside a truly one-of-a-kind rocker home.

LOOK: Flea's Compound is For Sale and It's an Architectural Masterpiece

Red Hot Chili Peppers bass player Flea's house is for sale and it just might be as unique as he is. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in La Crescenta, California has been lauded as an "iconic architectural compound." Here is a look at what you could get for $6.9 million.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Look Inside: Ozzy Osbourne's West Hollywood Condo Needs A Tenant

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are currently looking for someone to rent their one-bedroom West Hollywood apartment. The asking price is $9,500 a month after being discounted by $1,000 according to the online listing. Here is an inside look at where you would live if Ozzy was your landlord.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK INSIDE: Serj Tankian's California Home Needs A New Tenant

Serj Tankian has made a home he owns near North Hollywood available to rent for $6,000 a month, according to Realtor.com. Here's a look inside the System of a Down frontman's rental property.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: Flea, Red Hot Chili Peppers
Categories: News, Rock
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Loudwire