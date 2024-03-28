Flea’s Spectacular Compound Is For Sale + It’s an Architectural Masterpiece
Flea's house is for sale and it just might be as unique as he is.
It's not just because it's a swanky rock star's house either. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in La Crescenta, California has been lauded as an "iconic architectural compound."
California Home and Design said the property started with a home designed by famed architect Richard Neutra in 1953. The stunning space has massive windows that overlook the valley.
Nearly 50 years later, a different owner added to what Neutra originally built when he added a seven-sided-structure that looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. The website called it "a minimalist vortex of concrete, white stucco and glass arranged around a courtyard."
READ MORE: How Did Flea Charm Koko The Gorilla During A 2016 Visit?
Even with two existing living spaces, yet another owner wanted more room. A rustic cabin was then constructed on the property.
Flea has owned the SoCal home for the past several years, but is now looking to unload it for $6.9 million. Realtor.com noted the Red Hot Chili Peppers bass player originally had it listed for $9.7 million in Feb. 2022. The price has been reduced twice since then.
Checkout these photos for a look inside a truly one-of-a-kind rocker home.
LOOK: Flea's Compound is For Sale and It's an Architectural Masterpiece
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Look Inside: Ozzy Osbourne's West Hollywood Condo Needs A Tenant
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK INSIDE: Serj Tankian's California Home Needs A New Tenant
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll