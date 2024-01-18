Who Should Portray Red Hot Chili Peppers in Anthony Kiedis’ ‘Scar Tissue’ Biopic?

Here we go again! It's time for another band to get their due on the big screen, but who would you cast as the members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers? With Anthony Kiedis' "Scar Tissue" memoir being picked up by Universal Pictures for a proposed movie, it's time to start thinking about who you'd like to see in the various roles.

For this exercise, we chose to stick with the four current members of the band - Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante - as they were the central figures in the band over the course of time in which Kiedis wrote the book. Plus, we're serving up suggestions for both younger and older Anthony Kiedis as the central figure will most certainly age over time (even if Kiedis seems ageless in real life).

Yes, there were other key players that came and went over the course of Kiedis time with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but we're keeping it to the band members that we figure will feature most prominently.

With that in mind, who would you cast in the roles of the Red Hot Chili Peppers members? That discussion is already taking place online and we take some of those suggestions and offer a few of our own in the gallery below.

Casting the Red Hot Chili Peppers for Anthony Kiedis' 'Scar Tissue' Movie Who would you like to see playing the four band members? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire