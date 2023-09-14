Thirty Seconds to Mars will have a new album coming this Friday (Sept. 15) with the release of It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day, But there's a song fans have never heard that is definitely piquing the interest of radio host Zane Lowe, as Leto reveals in an exclusive preview clip from an episode of Lowe's Apple Music 1 podcast later today that he recorded a track with Deftones frontman Chino Moreno.

"I recorded a song with Chino from the Deftones 10 years ago and I never released it," Leto explained to Lowe as the host queued up the sound of an explosion going off. "I just remembered it. It's called 'Artifact,' which is the same name of the documentary."

The documentary that Leto and Lowe are referring to is Artifact, the band's 2012 documentary film directed by Bartholomew Cubbins (Leto's alias) that dove into how the modern music business worked. This coincided with the band being embroiled in a $30 million breach of contract lawsuit against them by EMI as they argued over delivery of albums and royalty disputes. It also chronicled the making of one of their most successful albums, This Is War.

So this would put the timing of the collaboration likely between the 2008 creation of the This Is War album and the arrival of the Artifact documentary in 2012.

While Leto did not reveal why the song was never released, he did comment to Lowe, "It was a wild time. But yeah, maybe I'll look at that. Look for that song if I can find it."

When asked if the song was heavy, Leto confirmed, "It's a rock song for sure," then adding, "But I remember he showed up, he's like, 'Yeah, I'm down. Let's do this.' Which was great because I'm a huge fan of his and Deftones. I mean incredible, incredible band. Great, great, great band."

