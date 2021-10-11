You'll never forget these memorable looks rock stars rocked on the red carpet at various awards shows through the years.

There are certain red carpet looks that will forever be burned into your memory, such as the time Mudvayne arrived at the 2001 MTV Music Video Awards donning a bloody, all-white look that made it seem like all four members had been shot in the head.

Another memorable rock star red carpet look was at the Met Gala when Jared Leto was walking around with his own head in hand. It's a look that will never be forgotten.

Here's a list of the most memorable rock star red carpet awards shows.

The Most Memorable Rock Star Red Carpet Awards Show Looks You'll never forget these looks rock stars rocked on the red carpet at awards shows. Here's a list of the most memorable rock star red carpet awards show looks.

A List of 15 Times Rock Bands Were Featured on 'Jeopardy!' Here's a list of 15 times rock bands were featured on the popular TV show 'Jeopardy!'.