Bust out your JNCO jeans, because the Mudvayne reunion is upon us. While you get pumped for the band’s first shows in a decade, check out these unforgettable moments from the nu-metal favorites.

20 years ago, Mudvayne took home a MTV Video Music Award for “Dig,” but it was on the red carpet where the guys made their presence felt. While covered in blood and showing off the bullet holes in their craniums, MTV’s ‘Hot or Not’ crew passed some casual judgement on Mudvayne’s outfits. Needless to say, the band’s look wasn’t the favorite of the judges’ night.

For any metalhead, Brbr Deng is an all-time great meme. The Internet’s obsession with Ryan Martinie’s bass intro from “Dig” fired up demand for a reunion, but have you ever seen the behind the scenes footage from the video shoot? Not only can you watch Brbr Deng outtakes, but fans can see guitarist Greg Tribbett get Bugles glued to his face.

Mudvayne have never demanded anything from their fans. When asked about listeners possibly missing the messages behind the band’s work, drummer Matthew McDonough said, “You don’t necessarily have to understand what’s going on intellectually to enjoy what we do, and then the content is there if you want to take that route. It’s there if you want it, and if not, that’s fine by us also.”

Watch these 10 Unforgettable Mudvayne Moments in the Loud List below.

10 Unforgettable Mudvayne Moments