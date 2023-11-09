Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Jared Leto Climbs Empire State Building to Announce 2024 Tour – PHOTOS

That's one way to get attention for your tour! Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto decided to celebrate the 2024 tour announce day by scaling the Empire State Building in New York City.

The multi-talented rocker and Oscar-winning actor is also an avid climber and decided that he would attempt the first ever climb of the New York landmark. "The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day.” You can view a photo gallery of Leto's climb below the band's 2024 tour dates.

Seemingly doing nothing small, Thirty Seconds to Mars announced a tour that will span almost the entirety of 2024, with the group starting in March in South America, then following with tour legs in the U.K. and Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand that will carry them through to September. For North American audiences, the shows will feature support from AFI, Poppy and Kennyhoopla. All dates can be seen below.

As stated, the band has a new album out. Their sixth studio release is titled It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day. It was released in September and features the lead single "Stuck" as well as their most recent release, "Seasons."

Tickets will go on sale for the U.K. and European shows on Nov. 8 (1PM local time) and Nov. 17 (10AM local time). The Australian and New Zealand shows go on sale Nov. 17 at 10AM local time, with pre-sales starting on Nov. 13 at 10AM local time. In North America, fans can get their hands on tickets beginning with a pre-sale starting tomorrow (Nov. 10, 10AM local time), with additional pre-sales next week leading up to the general public on-sale next Friday (Nov. 17) at 10AM local time. Get additional ticketing info via the band's website.

Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 Tour Dates

March 15 – 17 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza

March 15 – 17 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza

March 21 – 24 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Estéreo Picnic

March 22 – 24 – Sāo Paulo, Brasil @ Lollapalooza

March 30 – Mexico, Monterrey @ Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival

April 16 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

April 17 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

April 19 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

April 20 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

April 22 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena

April 23 – London, UK @ The O2

April 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

April 26 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

April 27 – Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena

April 29 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

May 1 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet

May 2 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

May 4 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Forum Black Box

May 9 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

May 10 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ O'Nepela Arena

May 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

May 13 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 15 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Sportovni Hala Fortuna

May 16 – Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome

May 18 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

May 19 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

May 21 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

May 22 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

May 24 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

May 25 – Turin, Italy @ Pala Alpitour Arena

May 27 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

May 29 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

May - 1 June – Galicia, Spain @ O Son do Camiño

July 26 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre*

July 27 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

July 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre*

July 31 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Aug. 02 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

Aug. 03 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater*

Aug. 06 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Aug. 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*

Aug. 09 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center*

Aug. 10 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

Aug. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage*

Aug. 14 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

Aug. 15 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*

Aug. 17 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center*

Aug. 18 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center*

Aug. 20 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion*

Aug. 21 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre*

Aug. 23 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Aug. 24 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Aug. 27 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

Aug. 29 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

Aug. 30 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

Sept. 01 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

Sept. 04 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Sept. 12 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena

Sept. 14 – Sydney, AUS @ Qudos Bank Arena

Sept. 17 – Brisbane, AUS @ Riverstage

Sept. 19 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

*Featuring AFI and support from Poppy and KennyHoopla

Thirty Seconds to Mars' Jared Leto Climbs the Empire State Building That's one way to announce a tour! Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire