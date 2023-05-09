Jared Leto's band Thirty Seconds to Mars with his older brother, the drummer Shannon Leto, have returned with their first original song in five years, the electropop-leaning "Stuck," which, apart from a dollop of guitar, is assuredly not a rock song.

Regardless, it's the first single from Thirty Seconds to Mars' upcoming sixth studio album, It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day, out Sept. 15.

The group had teased "Stuck" in preceding weeks. Anticipation heightened around Jared's Met Gala appearance last week, where the singer — he's also an accomplished actor — wore another outlandish costume to onlookers' bemusement.

In 2002, Thirty Seconds to Mars (then stylized 30 Seconds to Mars) introduced themselves as a rock band with emo and prog elements on their self-titled debut. In 2012, Loudwire named Thirty Seconds to Mars' 2006 single "The Kill" a top hard rock song. By the time of 2018's AMERICA, however, it was clear the group had found a new muse in electronic music centered on mainstream pop elements.

Thirty Seconds to Mars, "Stuck" Lyrics

I've been lost in your eyes

All afternoon

The more I drift

The closer I get to you

She's a ghost and the truth

It's impossible

But I love her lies

You make sure

I don't find somebody new

It's the way you move

I knew I'd stay with you

After just one touch

The way you move has got me stuck

Got me stuck

I was lost and then found

Inside of a dream

Running out of the circle

Trying to believe

It's the way you move

I knew I'd stay with you

After just one touch

The way you move has got me stuck

Got me stuck

Thirty Seconds to Mars, "Stuck" Video

It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day Art + Track List

Thirty Seconds to Mars album cover art Concord loading...

1. "Stuck"

2. "Life is Beautiful"

3. "Seasons"

4. "Get Up Kid"

5. "Love These Days"

6. "World on Fire"

7. "7 to 1"

8. "Never Not Love You"

9. "Midnight Prayer"

10. "Lost These Days"

11. "Avalanche"