Jared Leto, now a pro at this, had yet another wild costume at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on Monday (May 1). He dressed up like a cat.

A big, fluffy white cat.

But not just any cat! As those familiar with the affluent fete each year are likely aware, every Met Gala has a different theme. At this year's Metropolitan Museum of Art soiree, the gala honored late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Leto, the actor who also sings in the band Thirty Seconds to Mars, was dressed as Lagerfeld's beloved pet cat Choupette.

See some photos below.

READ MORE: Jared Leto Brings His Own Severed Head to the 2019 Met Gala, See the Photos

The reactions to the cat costume were priceless. As were those on Twitter that dug into the photos and the interactions between Leto and other Met Gala guests.

Jared Leto's Cat Costume (2023)

Jared Leto Met Gala 2023 Jeff Kravitz, Film Magic / Getty Images loading...

As pointed out by People, fellow Hollywood actors such as Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek marveled at Leto's cat costume, especially once he removed the giant cat head to reveal that it was him. Photos from the moment also show other stars' responses.

"Seeing a giant cat vs realizing the cat is Jared Leto," one sly Twitter user remarked on two images that show the hip-hop artist and singer Lizzo's reaction to Leto.

Leto didn't stay in his cat costume the whole time, as photos show. He eventually revealed a dress-and-cape getup with bling on the shoulders and neck.

Jared Leto, Thirty Seconds to Mars Taylor Hill, Getty Images loading...

And that's not all. Others on the red carpet had some zingers for the Thirty Seconds to Mars singer.

For example, Aubrey Plaza told Variety she wished Leto had kept the cat costume on with his head still covered. She said it's what Lagerfeld would have wanted!

Thirty Seconds to Mars are working on new music — over the last several days, they said they leaked a new song. But they haven't yet shared where it is. A May 8 date teased by the band suggests an upcoming release.

See more reactions below — especially since the singer Doja Cat also dressed cat-like — followed by pics of Leto's 2019 Met Gala head costume.

Sign up for Loudwire's newsletter and get the Loudwire app to stay up on the latest rock and metal news.

Jared Leto Cat Costume Reactions on Red Carpet at Met Gala, Including a Confused Dog

Some Fan Reactions on Twitter

Jared Leto's Severed Head Costume (2019)

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Karwai Tang/Getty Images loading...

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Getty Images Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Getty Images loading...