Thirty Seconds to Mars Ready to Share Their ‘America’ With Fans

Thirty Seconds to Mars have been building up to a new album release for some time, but more details for the disc have finally been revealed. The album will be titled America and it's on track for an April 6 street date.

The band recently announced their plans for the Monolith Tour, which features more alternative and pop leaning support acts. The move appears to be in line with what may be coming from the album, as the track listing and special guests for the new disc have also been revealed. The next single to arrive, "One Track Mind," is a collaboration with A$AP Rocky, while the disc also features pairings with alterna-pop star Halsey and EDM artist Zedd, with the latter producing Thirty Seconds to Mars' current single "Dangerous Night." You can pre-order the new album at this location.

The America title is not surprising, given that a year ago Jared Leto embarked on the mission to capture footage from all 50 states for a documentary titled A Day in the Life of America that was shot on July 4, 2017. That film is expected later this year.

With the album arriving soon, Thirty Seconds to Mars have embarked on an interesting marketing campaign, centered on a variety of themed lists that are appearing on billboards in Los Angeles, New York, London, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Toronto, Mexico City, Paris, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Essen, Nurnberg, Hannover and Frankfurt. The lists coincide with six different album covers for the disc. See an example below. With the campaign, Thirty Seconds to Mars are also letting fans create their own "America" lists via an America generator here.

“For me the lists are almost like a time capsule,” said frontman Jared Leto via Twitter. “Independently they may surprise, entertain or provoke, but as a group they give us a sense of the culture we are a part of and the times we are living in.”

As stated, Thirty Seconds to Mars are hitting the road for the "Monolith Tour," which recently started in Europe. The North American run will feature support from Walk the Moon, K. Flay, MisterWives, Joywave and Welshly Arms. You can see the band's tour dates here.

Thirty Seconds to Mars, America Track Listing