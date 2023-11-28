Avenged Sevenfold Announce 2024 North American Tour Dates

Avenged Sevenfold on Tuesday (Nov. 28) announced new tour dates for North America in 2024. Indeed, this March, the band will further their trek in support of June's Life Is But a Dream… throughout more destinations in the U.S. and Canada, with supporting acts in Poppy and Sullivan King.

It's the third leg of the tour for Life Is But a Dream…

See the dates near the bottom of this post.

Are you ready to catch Avenged Sevenfold's cosmic wave live in 2024? For those in the band's Deathbats Club and/or with a TicketPass, a ticketing presale is available — go to avengedsevenfold.io. General on-sale starts Friday (Dec. 1) via Live Nation. Learn more about TicketPass below.

Avenged Sevenfold Announce 2024 Tour

TicketPass is is a blockchain based verification and rewards system created by Avenged Sevenfold and Bitflips. Participants must set up a MetaMask or Coinbase wallet. A step-by-step breakdown from the band, who've been at the forefront of using blockchain tech in music, is available here.

Avenged Sevenfold TicketPass

In a press release Tuesday, Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows says of the ticketing platform, "TicketPass will by no means cost anyone any money, you won't have to get involved in cryptocurrency, you won't have to do any of these things that people feel uncomfortable with, and the token that we're going to be using is on the Polygon network — an environmentally-friendly blockchain."

He continues, "We want to roll something out to the rest of our fan base without them having to opt into a full fan club experience that is strictly for tickets and ensuring our fans get … tickets they desire."

He adds, "At the end of the day, we want to know your feedback on if this worked well for you, and we will take notes and mold this for you. Look at this as a frequent flier miles type of program. With Avenged Sevenfold, we will be breaking these passes into 'tiers' over time and rewarding the people who have been participating the most in our A7X ecosystem (with merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events, and other metrics)."

Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy + Sullivan King 2024 Tour Dates

Avenged Sevenfold 2024 tour admat Live Nation loading...

March 6 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Ctr

March 7 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

March 9 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket FieldHouse

March 11 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

March 13 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Ctr

March 15 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

March 16 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *

March 18 – Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena

March 19 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbr. Fieldhouse

March 21 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

March 23 – Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

March 25 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

March 26 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 28 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling

March 29 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

March 31 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Ctr

* Without Sullivan King, with Vended