Avenged Sevenfold on Sunday (April 9) introduced TicketPass, their own "blockchain-based verification and rewards system for anyone that chooses to participate," the band said alongside explainer videos hosted by Avenged Sevenfold lead vocalist M. Shadows. For now, it is an early beta launch.

Avenged Sevenfold's TicketPass system is "free, eco-friendly and requires very few steps to make sure you can acquire the tickets you desire," the band explained.

Watch the videos below.

Avenged Sevenfold "will be breaking these passes into 'tiers' over time and rewarding the people who have been participating in merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events and other metrics."

READ MORE: M. Shadows Defends Avenged Sevenfold's Decision to Play With Falling in Reverse

The TicketPass launch from the prominent rock and metal band, whose new album and first shows in several years are imminent, aligns with Shadows' interest in Web3 and NFTs.

Many first heard about blockchain bartering thanks to the emergence of NFTs — non-fungible tokens — which are essentially digital certificates of authenticity that point to a file, such as an image or video, and exist on a record-keeping blockchain in a way that makes them uniquely identifiable and able to be traded.

NFTs were positioned by some as the latest online craze and a preview of a decentralized internet, some NFTs have sold for millions and many celebrities are endorsing the trend.

Avenged Sevenfold TicketPass Info

How does Avenged Sevenfold's TicketPass work? "For instance, if over the course of a year you have purchased a T-shirt, vinyl and been to four shows," the band laid out, "we will be able to upgrade your 'TicketPass' and allow you to purchase tickets sooner than others who have not."

They continued, "For people familiar with using Metamask and CoinbaseWallet, we need you to help people that are new to this when you can. When we started this over a year ago many of you needed help and others were happy to give it."

They added, "Let's make this a good experience. If you are new to this and need any extra help at all please join our Discord and ask in the #ticket-pass channel. When opening a wallet please make sure to write down your 12–24 word seed phrase and put it in a safe place where it will not get lost."

READ MORE: Avenged Sevenfold Say Their Upcoming Album is Best 'Served as a Whole'

Check out avengedsevenfold.io for more information.

Keep Up With Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold's Life Is But a Dream… album arrives on June 2. The band released the single "Nobody" last month. Get Avenged Sevenfold concert tickets here.

Under the videos, see Avenged Sevenfold's upcoming dates, followed by a list of bands touring this year. Get Loudwire's newsletter and the Loudwire app.

Watch: Introduction to Avenged Sevenfold’s TicketPass

Watch: How Avenged Sevenfold's TicketPass Works

Avenged Sevenfold 2023 Tour Dates

May 19 – Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 26 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

June 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum *

June 23 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG *

July 18 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pav. ^

July 19 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Ctr ^

July 21 – Québec City, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr ^

July 22 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Ctr ^

July 24 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Ctr ^

July 26 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre ^

July 28 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amp. ^

July 29 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Ctr ^

July 31 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Ctr ^

Aug. 2 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Ctr ^

Aug. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place ^

Aug. 5 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

Aug. 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena ^

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Oct. 5 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

* With Falling in Reverse

^ With Alexisonfire