Avenged Sevenfold Announce 2023 North American Tour, Their First in Five Years

Avenged Sevenfold have announced a set of 2023 North American tour dates, which marks the band's first time hitting the road in five years.

While the group already announced two headlining performances in Los Angeles and New York City when they released the song "Nobody" earlier this month, this will be their first official tour since 2018. The run is in support of their upcoming album Life Is But a Dream, which will be out June 2 and can be pre-ordered here. Alexisonfire will serve as support throughout the trek.

See the full itinerary below.

Avenged teamed up with Ticketmaster for a new form of ticketing in order to combat scalpers and bots. Members of the band's Deathbats Club have an exclusive first chance at tickets. Individuals can request tickets from now until tomorrow (March 28) at 3PM ET using Ticketmaster’s new Token-Gated Sales platform at this location, and once the window closes, they'll be notified whether or not the request was granted.

“This new capability allows artists to get special access and rewards to specific fans they want to super serve,” David Marcus, EVP of Global Music at Ticketmaster said in a statement. “Artists like Avenged Sevenfold are using Web3 and NFTs to build deeper relationships with their fans, and we’re proud to help foster that connection through live events.”

Read more about Ticketmaster's token-gated ticketing here. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, March 30 at 10AM local time, and can be purchased here.

As noted by Setlist.fm, Avenged's last concert took place on June 30, 2018 at a festival in Hungary while they were still supporting their 2016 album The Stage. Shortly after, the band had to cancel the rest of the dates they had scheduled for the year because frontman M. Shadows contracted a viral infection that posed potential long-term damage to his vocal chords. Thus, his doctors suggested he take a few months off from singing, and they haven't played a concert since.

Avenged Sevenfold 2023 Tour Dates

July 18 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 19 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 21 – Québec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

July 22 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

July 24 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

July 26 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 28 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

July 31 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Aug. 2 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

Aug. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Aug. 5 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug. 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena