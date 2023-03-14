Avenged Sevenfold Release New Song ‘Nobody,’ Announce Eighth Album + First Shows Since 2018

Avenged Sevenfold fans have been waiting a while for new music, and the wait is finally over. The band just dropped a new song called "Nobody," announced their eighth studio album and their first shows since 2018.

"Nobody" is Avenged's first single since 2018, and sees the rockers delve into new sonic territory, further expanding on some of the experimentation heard on 2016’s The Stage. In addition to the song, they've unveiled the details for their upcoming album Life Is But a Dream, which will be out June 2, and announced their first live performances since 2018.

The shows will take place June 9 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and June 23 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Falling in Reverse will open both shows. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10AM local time.

Check out "Nobody" below, and pre-order Life Is But a Dream at this location. See the album art and track listing underneath the song.

In the few weeks leading up to the release of the song, the Avenged Sevenfold camp launched an alternate reality game (ARG) for fans to engage with. It started with a "hacking" of their social media accounts, and an audio file on their Trax podcast, which featured an AI-generated version of M. Shadows' voice announcing the cancelation of the band's upcoming festival performances.

The band members denied that this announcement was true, and shortly after, directed fans to join their Discord account to keep up with "all further communications." From there, users discovered that the alleged hacker had a website called Libad5343.net, which contained "blog entries," mysterious pop-ups, riddles and codes for visitors to solve. Some of the codes, once deciphered, led to coordinates of real locations where there were more clues. You can check out more of what they uncovered here.

Over the course of a few days, people had theorized that "LIBAD" is an acronym for the band's new album title, and that there would be a new song called "Nobody." Obviously, we now know that both theories were correct.

Avenged Sevenfold - 'Nobody'

Avenged Sevenfold, Life Is But a Dream Album Art + Track Listing

Avenged Sevenfold, 'Life Is But a Dream' Album Art Warner Records loading...

1. Game Over

2. Mattel

3. Nobody

4. We Love You

5. Cosmic

6. Beautiful Morning

7. Easier

8. G

9. (O)rdinary

10. (D)eath

11. Life Is But a Dream...