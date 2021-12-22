Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows recently talked with Loudwire about the launch of the Deathbats Club, their new NFT project. It's clear that this is more than just a way of diving into the trendy world of Non-Fungible Tokens. The vocalist has a vision that this is a jumping-off point to find new ways to connect with fans. Included with some of these Deathbats are meet and greets, airdropped concert tickets, music lessons and more.

Listen to Shadows talk about the model of the "future of fan clubs" and how he thinks this "will change everything." Wanna find out how to "invest in the band?" Listen below.

The vocalist also updates us on new music, which has been a long time coming. A7X haven't put out a full length since 2016's The Stage. Although M. said a while ago that the new album is 70 percent complete, it's not done yet, and they will be working on it again in January.

He expresses frustration because of the pandemic and supply chain issues, which are making plans for a proper American tour hard to coalesce. (Still, it doesn't seem they are that hyped to put out new stuff without the ability to support it on tour.) Fucking supply chain.

Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows on the Deathbats Club