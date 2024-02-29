Step Into Avenged Sevenfold’s New Virtual Reality Concert Experience

Avenged Sevenfold continue to be at the forefront of innovation, introducing their new virtual reality concert through a partnership with AmazeVR.

The band and their label have teamed up with AmazeVR to bring fans, Looking Inside, a special 26-minute virtual reality concert that features a mix of hits such as "Hail to the King" and "Nightmare" along with their newer Life Is But a Dream material such as "Nobody," "Mattel" and "(D)eath."

The experience places the viewer right into the Avenged Sevenfold concert experience, as the group performs amidst a dark forested dreamscape utilizing experimental angles that allows the viewer to get a close-up look at the band's instruments and performing. The detail on Brooks Wackerman's drum set and the consistent changing of guitars by Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance and Johnny Christ keeps viewers entrenched in the performance.

“We’re giving Avenged Sevenfold fans a perfect moment frozen in time,” said Steve Lee, AmazeVR CEO and Co-Founder. “Our technology allows app goers to preserve and experience the highest quality and detailed performance over and over again. We knew that Avenged Sevenfold was the perfect choice to debut our rock genre, they are constantly challenging the norm, experimenting with new technology, all to prioritize connecting with their fans.”

Within the trailer below, teasing the experience, frontman M. Shadows states, "Visually what I'm the most proud of is the flowers and cutting between scenes. To be able to kind of walk around in there and see the flowers growing and then cutting to an individual and then back to the band, I think it's kind of compelling."

“Being able to combine the best aspects of what a live show and technology offers is what excites us the most about our VR concert, and what we’ve created with the two is pretty compelling,” added Shadows. “Lots of our fans already know the intricacies of our performances, but I think they’re going to be blown away when they can get closer than ever before.”

avenged sevenfold, looking inside amazevr concert poster AmazeVR loading...

Avenged Sevenfold will include this immersive concert experience into the VIP packages of their upcoming "Life Is But a Dream" North American tour that kicks off March 6. As part of the package, fans will have the opportunity to view their performance of "Mattel" inside the VIP lounge.

This special Looking Inside VR concert is available to download on Apple Vision Prio and meta App Lab. Users can access one free song and purchase the entire concert for the launch price of $12.99. To find out more about AmazeVR's other concert options, check out their website.

Avenged Sevenfold AmazeVR "Looking Inside" Concert Trailer