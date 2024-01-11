Win a Vinyl 2-Pack of Avenged Sevenfold’s ‘Life Is But a Dream’ + Foo Fighters’ ‘But Here We Are’

Forgive us! While it may be a new year, we're not quite done celebrating the music of 2023. Loudwire Nights is giving you a chance to win a vinyl 2-pack, featuring two of 2023 top releases - Avenged Sevenfold's Life Is But a Dream and Foo Fighters' But Here We Are. They're the latest entries in our Loudwire Record Club.

Avenged Sevenfold remained as adventurous as ever, dropping the experimental Life Is But a Dream album back in June of last year. It featured the epic single, "Nobody," as well as "We Love You" and "Mattel."

Foo Fighters were also a June release in 2023 with But Here We Are, making their highly anticipated return after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins with one of their best reviewed albums since 2011's Wasting Light. The album features the standout tracks "Rescued," "The Teacher," "Under You," "Show Me How" and "The Glass."

For this contest, three winners will each receive the two-pack of vinyl offerings. You just simply need to fill out the entry form at the bottom of this post ahead of the Wednesday, Jan. 17 10AM ET deadline. If you are one of the winners, we'll reach out and contact you about receiving your vinyl.

