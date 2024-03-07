Avenged Sevenfold Kick Off 2024 ‘Life Is But a Dream’ Tour – Setlist, Photos + Video

Avenged Sevenfold have officially started their 2024 touring with a kickoff show Wednesday night (March 6) at Buffalo's Keybank Center.

Opening night brought a few surprises, including two live debuts as well as three additional songs that hadn't been performed by the band in quite some time.

The group used their opening night to give "Roman Sky" its live debut about midway through the band's set. Then, to finish out the evening, they performed the song "Cosmic" live for the first time as their encore.

In addition, "Shepherd of Fire" found its way into the set for the first time since 2018, and the group went even deeper trotting out "Blinded in Chains" (first time since 2006 and first time with Brooks Wackerman on drums) and "Save Me" (which hadn't been performed since 2011 and also was a Wackerman first).

Avenged Sevenfold are being hailed for their boundary-pushing 2023 album, Life Is But a Dream, and the new tour gives the band a platform to share those songs live. This current tour run spans 30 dates in total.

Be sure to check out the setlist (courtesy of Setlist.fm), as well as fan-shot video and photos from the band's opening night set below.

Avenged Sevenfold 2024 Tour Kickoff, Keybank Center, Buffalo, N.Y. (March 6, 2024)

1. "Game Over"

2. "Mattel"

3. "Afterlife"

4. "Hail to the King"

5. "We Love You"

6. "Shepherd of Fire" (first performance since 2018)

7. "The Stage"

8. "Roman Sky" (live debut)

9. "Blinded in Chains" (first performance since 2006)

10. "Bat Country"

11. "Nobody"

12. "Nightmare"

13. "Unholy Confessions"

14. "Save Me" (first performance since 2011)

Encore

15. "Cosmic" (live debut)

Avenged Sevenfold, "Mattel" (Buffalo, March 6, 2024)

Avenged Sevenfold, "Hail to the King"

Avenged Sevenfold 2024 'Life Is But a Dream' 2024 Tour Kickoff Photo Gallery Gallery Credit: Sara Schmidle, Live Nation