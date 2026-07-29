Jared Leto Accused of Criminal Sexual Misconduct by Multiple Women in BBC Documentary

Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman and Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto has been accused by multiple women of criminal sexual misconduct in a new BBC documentary centered on the entertainer's alleged behavior and actions toward multiple women.

The documentary is titled Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret and the report details the encounters that 10 women allegedly had with the singer-actor between the years 2002 and 2016. It follows a previously published report by Air Mail in June 2025 in which multiple women also shared their stories of Leto's alleged sexual behavior toward them. At the time of the Air Mail report, a representative for Leto "expressly denied" the accusations from that expose, adding that the claims were "demonstrably false."

What Claims Were Levied Against Jared Leto?

Loudwire reached out to one of Leto's representatives prior to the publication of our article. A response from Leto has since been received, in which the accused states, "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."

Per Deadline, of the 10 women interviewed as part of the documentary, four detailed specific incidents that would construe a criminal action. Nine of the women in the BBC doc were sharing their allegations against Leto for the first time.

(Content warning: graphic descriptions ahead)

One of the women, using the pseudonym Isabel, shared her account of a 2002 incident in Las Vegas. She was just 17 at the time in which she alleged Leto (who would've been in his early 30s) grabbed her hand to stimulate himself while he was in the shower.

“Alarms started going off in my head,” Isabel said in the documentary. “In that moment, I definitely realized I was not in a great situation.” As she began to understand what was happening, she pulled away and exited the room.

Leto was accused by a second woman (Alex) of making a sexual threat after a 2013 Thirty Seconds to Mars concert at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Alex, 19 at the time, claims to have been invited to an after-party, but there was no party. Instead, she encountered Leto in a dark hotel room and he was the only person there.

After allegedly telling Leto (fearing for her own safety) that she was going to sleep on the chaise lounge in the hotel room, the singer-actor is said to have informed her that she would wake up "with a dick in her ass." This prompted her to exit the room and tell a friend what had happened via text message. That friend reportedly urged Alex to report Leto to the police for sexual assault.

READ MORE: Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations in 2025

A third woman (Clara) shared a 2006 encounter in which she claimed to have had sex with Leto at his California home when she was just 17. Despite having an alleged conversation with the 34-year-old Leto regarding age of consent, Clara contends that he "kind of shrugged it off, like it wasn't a huge concern for him."

A fourth women, (Etta), alleges that she met Leto at a modeling agency in Los Angeles in 2014 when she as 16 years old. Etta further claims that she received sexual phone calls from Leto and later declined signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) presented by the singer-actor. She presented a "relevant" copy of the document as proof in the BBC documentary.

What Else Has Been Said About Jared Leto?

The allegations against Jared Leto picked up momentum in 2025 when an L.A. DJ named Allie Teilz shared an old Facebook post of hers from 2012 on her Instagram Stories, In it, she wrote, “Youre [sic] not really in LA until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage at an M83 show.. In a Kilt.. And a snow hat.”

That post, which has since expired, then yielded numerous replies from other women who started sharing their experiences with Leto. That discussion was soon followed by the Air Mail report and now the BBC documentary.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).

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