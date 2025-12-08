VOTE: Better 2025 Rock Album – Avatar’s ‘Don’t Go in the Forest’ vs. Deftones’ ‘private music’

What is 2025 Best Rock Album? Last week you helped vote Three Days Grace's Alienation to a final matchup against the winner of this week's matchup. We're pitting Avatar's Don't Go in the Forest against Deftones' private music album, with the winner advancing to next week's final selection.

For Avatar, their tenth album was a special one. Don't Go in the Forest has been one of the band's best records to date, led by the singles "Captain Goat," "In the Airwaves," "Tonight We Must Be Warriors" and "Death and Glitz." The group embraced the chaos and came up with a 2025 classic.

On the other side, you have Deftones and their tenth studio album, private music. Riding a new wave of fan resurgence, the band delivered one of their strongest records in some time led by the songs "My Mind Is a Mountain," "Milk of the Madonna" and "Infinite Source." The album peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 upon its release.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked record will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET.