Evanescence’s Amy Lee Names Modern Band That ‘Gets Your Brain Tingling’

You can add Evanescence's Amy Lee to the growing list of fellow musicians expressing their love for what Sleep Token has done musically.

There's no doubt that Sleep Token's Take Me Back to Eden has been one of the most buzzed about albums of 2023, with four of their songs sitting inside the Spotify Viral Top 50 at one point earlier in the year. Meanwhile, fellow musicians such as Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, Lorna Shore's Will Ramos, Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy, Korn's Brian "Head" Welch and Slipknot's Corey Taylor among those professing their love for the band. Now you can add Lee to the Sleep Token converts.

What Evanescence's Amy Lee Had to Say About Sleep Token

Speaking with Revolver, Lee beamed, "I love Sleep Token. I'm blown away."

"How do they do it? How do they go so many different directions and call it one song?," she questioned, before noting, "It took me three listens of ["The Summoning"] to realize that when they do that whole psychedelic section at the end, that it's actually the same chorus as it was before, only in a completely different way. And I love it even more for that. I thought they just went a whole new direction and wrote a new part, and then I was like, "Wait that's the same… but not at all."

The compliments continued, with the Evanescence singer stating, "I love it. I think as a musician, music like that gets your brain tingling. It's exciting. It's like, wow, anything's possible. It's inspiring. I like them a lot."

When asked about the band's notable presentation, with singer Vessel appearing masked and the group doing their best to keep their identities private from the public eye, Lee added, "I think it's amazing. I think too much these days the focus is on everything but the music with a lot of the mainstream. And for me, if there's not the music then what are we doing? That's what this is supposed to be about. I love it. I think it's awesome. It's creative. It's really cool."

More Sleep Token Love

Sleep Token have also garnered the attention of the music media, including us at Loudwire as the band has been singled out already as having one of the best albums and best songs of 2023.