Win an Evanescence ‘Fallen’ 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition Box Set

You could win an Evanescence 20th anniversary super deluxe edition box set of the band's breakout Fallen as part of Loudwire Nights' Loudwire Record Club.

It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since the barrier breaking breakout of Evanescence. The Fallen album really gained momentum thanks to the lead single "Bring Me to Life," but continued to dominate the airwaves over the next year with "Going Under," "My Immortal" and "Nobody's Fool."

The album received five Grammy nominations (with the band taking home Best New Artist and Best Hard Rock Performance for "Bring Me to Life"), going on to achieve diamond certified sales status in the U.S. for over 10 million sold.

Simply put, this is an album you should have in your collection, and this grand prize Super Deluxe Edition Box Set will allow you to really delve into the this classic. House in a collectible shadow box-styled package inspired by Amy Lee's songwriting journal cover art, this set featured the remastered and expanded black/silver/white blended vinyl as part of a 2-LP set.

In addition, the box set comes with a bonus cassette of previously unreleased demos and voice notes, a book featuring track-by-track notes from Amy Lee, a zoetropic turntable slipmat, a rare set of photo prints and an enamel pin. This box set is sold out on the band's website, but our grand prize winner will take home one of these limited Fallen collections.

As part of this contest, we're also offering two runners-up a chance to take home the standard edition 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of Fallen as well.

READ MORE: Hear the Demo of Evanescence's 'Bring Me to Life' Without the Rap Part

All you need to do is be sure to enter to win before the deadline of Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10AM ET. Head below to add your contact details to the entry box provided and should you win, we'll reach out to make sure you receive your Evanescence Fallen set.

And just this reminder that you can frequently hear Evanescence on the Loudwire Nights radio show, airing live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.