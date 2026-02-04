Here is the best song off every Iron Maiden album, tracking the metal trailblazers' ascension from East London pubs to stadium stages around the world.

Over the course of 40-plus years and 17 studio albums, Iron Maiden have always had a crystal-clear vision of the cinematic, thought-provoking heavy metal they wanted to bring to the world. They've carved out a wholly unique identity that helped shape an entire genre while constantly defying the odds and doing things on their own terms, refusing to make concessions at the expense of their larger-than-life ambitions.

Iron Maiden's Humble Origins and Early Signs of Greatness

Of course, Iron Maiden's origins are as humble as any band's, but even at the beginning of their career they were determined to go above and beyond the expectations of the contemporary hard rock scene.

Their self-titled debut might have been scrappy and primitively produced, but songs like "Phantom of the Opera" revealed their penchant for theatrical, long-form heavy metal epics. They reached a new level of professionalism on Killers, kicking off a nearly decade-long collaboration with producer Martin Birch that would yield some of metal's greatest albums.

When Bruce Dickinson replaced lead singer Paul Di'Anno, Iron Maiden once again reached a new tier of majestic and metallic splendor. Dickinson's operatic voice and tireless stage presence helped bring bassist and songwriter Steve Harris' visions to life, resulting in a nearly unprecedented hot streak that produced stone-cold metal classics such as The Number of the Beast, Powerslave and Seventh Son of a Seventh Son.

How Iron Maiden Conquered a 'Brave New World'

Iron Maiden's popularity waned in the mid-'90s when Dickinson left the band and was replaced by Blaze Bayley, but they weren't confined to the doldrums for long. Dickinson rejoined the fold at the dawn of the new millennium, kicking off a spectacular renaissance period that found Iron Maiden reaching even greater levels of epic songwriting and storytelling.

They've remained one of the most popular bands in the world due to their steadfast refusal to rest on their laurels. With so many brilliant songs under their belt, this list could have gone in several different directions. But spirited debate has always been part and parcel of the Iron Maiden fandom.

So, without further ado, up the irons and check out our list of the best song off every Iron Maiden album.

