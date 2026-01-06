Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris revealed the song he'd like to put back in the band's setlist — and it's hardly a deep cut.

On the contrary, it's one of the most-played tracks in the metal legends' discography.

"I like them all! It's hard to pick one," the group's founding bassist and primary songwriter told Metal Hammer. "There's certain songs like 'The Evil That Men Do' that aren't already in the set and I'd like to play. But we've bandied the ideas around and not ended up playing them this time."

Harris added: "But it's difficult to do a set from any part of our career [and not miss things out]. It's a nice problem to have, I suppose."

How Often Have Iron Maiden Played 'The Evil That Men Do'?

Iron Maiden have played "The Evil That Men Do" 866 times in concert, making it their 11th most-played song, according to setlist.fm.

The Seventh Son of a Seventh Son single was a fixture of the album's supporting tour in 1988 and has been featured in numerous subsequent tours over the years. The band most recently played it in 2019.

For their ongoing Run for Your Lives 50th anniversary tour (which focuses on their first nine albums), Maiden have opted to represent Seventh Son with its epic 10-minute title track and the shorter, peppier "The Clairvoyant." The trek, which launched last May, is set to resume this May and continue through the end of the year with dates in Europe and North and South America.

Which Iron Maiden Song Does Bruce Dickinson Want to Retire?

While Harris has thoughts about which Maiden songs he'd like to put back in their set, frontman Bruce Dickinson knows which one he'd like to retire: "Remember Tomorrow," the Paul Di'Anno-sung shapeshifter off the band's self-titled debut.

"If ever Paul owned a song, it's that one," Dickinson said last year. "I can sing it, and have done. But I think we should leave it with Paul now."

