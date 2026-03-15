Here's the best pop-punk album of each year of the 1990s.

The '90s saw pop-punk emerge from small clubs and underground scenes into a full-fledged mainstream music force.

Yes, the decade will always be remembered for grunge — and rightly so. It was a massive cultural movement that changed the trajectory of rock forever. Still, that sub-genre's time in the sun really only lasted about four years. Conversely, pop-punk rocketed to mainstream success in 1994 and has seemingly never gone away.

The '90s brought with it many of the acts who have come to define pop-punk, including Green Day, the Offspring and Blink-182. Each of them found massive success during this era, crafting their own distinctive and recognizable styles, while also converting legions of passionate fans in the process.

READ MORE: The Best Pop Punk Album From Every Year - 1980-1989

This time period also saw the arrival of Warped Tour, the highly influential traveling music festival that came to define the scene. Just about every major pop-punk artist that rose to prominence during this era spent some time during their summer out on Warped Tour, trudging across the country as they brought their music to the masses.

Below, we've assembled our picks for The Best Pop-Punk Album of Each Year of the 1990s. Our choices weren't based entirely on sales numbers or popularity -- though many of these releases were commercial successes, Ultimately, we judged albums on influence, longevity and impact, picking those that continue to resonate today.

Did your favorite '90s pop-punk album make our list? Scroll down to find out.

The Best Pop-Punk Album of Each Year of the 1990s As the decade went on, pop-punk became more established and went on to largely define the 1990s. Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin

Below, take a look at one-hit-wonders of the pop-punk world and learn about where they are now.