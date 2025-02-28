Nostalgia season is officially in full swing, as Warped Tour recently revealed the (mostly) full lineups for all three of its 2025 festivals. But which one has the most amount of bands playing?

Unlike the traveling roadshow of years past, Warped Tour 2025 will touch down in three different cities throughout the summer and fall. It will kick off in mid-June in Washington D.C., then head to Long Beach, California in late July before finally concluding in mid-November in Orlando, Florida.

Each Warped Tour 2025 date is stacked with festival veterans and first-timers, with the lineups totaling anywhere from 90 to 130-plus bands.

See which of the three Warped Tour 2025 festivals has the most bands and which has the fewest below.

Warped Tour D.C. Stats

The first Warped Tour 2025 installment will take place on June 14 and 15 at the Festival Grounds at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. It's the smallest of the three lineups, but still mighty.

In total, 90 artists have been confirmed for the two-day event, with two yet to be revealed. That's the least number of artists at the trio of festivals.

Among the heavy hitters on Warped Tour D.C. are Asking Alexandria, Avril Lavigne, Bowling for Soup, mgk, Miss May I, Senses Fail and We Came as Romans, to name a select few.

Warped Tour Long Beach Stats

The second Warped tour 2025 festival will take place on July 26 and 27 at the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, California.

It's the biggest of the three events, with a whopping 124 confirmed acts and 15 still hidden.

Some of the veteran acts on the Long Beach lineup include A Day to Remember, Black Veil Brides, Falling in Reverse, Miss May I, Of Mice & Men and Saosin.

Warped Tour Orlando Stats

Warped Tour 2025 will wind down on Nov. 15 and 16 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

It's another hefty lineup, with 110 acts confirmed and 23 unannounced.

The third and final 2025 Warped Tour date features scene veterans such as A Day to Remember, Attila, Escape the Fate, Falling in Reverse, I See Stars, letlive., Story of the Year, the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Thursday.