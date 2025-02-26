Fans Offer Strong Reactions to 2025 Vans Warped Tour Lineups

The "30 Days of Warped" social media rollout revealing the majority of the Vans Warped Tour lineup for the three stops on the 30th Anniversary comeback run has completed and fans are having some strong reactions to what organizers have put together for 2025.

As you might expect with a festival that has such a long history of providing diverse lineups that has introduced many new bands and also showcased some of the biggest names in a variety of formats, there were some pretty divided comments on social media as fans had their say on how Vans Warped was making its comeback in 2025.

What Fans Are Saying About the 2025 Vans Warped Tour Lineups?

As stated, there were some pretty strong reactions on social media with fans for the most part either celebrating Vans Warped Tour's return or bemoaning the lineup that was put together.

"I can't wait for Vans Warped Tour!!," beamed one fan. Another noted, "My spotify wrapped at the end of 2025 will just say “vans warped tour orlando lineup” and I’ll be like “real,” while a third person questioned that last statement offering, "Idkkk it’s close but DC might have the goat lineup this year!! Warped Tour Washington D.C. 2025."

For another Vans Warped Tour fan, it was an opportunity to experience the festival as an adult after first finding her love for music in her teens. "Wish I can go back into time and tell 12 year old Jamie she will get to experience vans warped tour in her 20’s," she remarked.

Meanwhile another fan just simply wished for more. "Please come to more cities than that!!! The U.S. needs a full vans warped tour!!!," they remarked. It should be noted that Kevin Lyman has discussed possible future editions with more markets using this year as a test to see how things go.

But not everyone was a fan. The initial excitement began to wear off as the bands were revealed over the last 30 days with some divisive acts not sitting well with fans.

"The vans warped tour account coming on here daily to be like "hey guys don't worry we're worse than ever" is so on brand," stated one person. "Respectfully, this roll out has been a nightmare," added another.

"Are refunds an option?," commented one fan, while another already found another alternative stating, "cancelled my vans warped tour tickets, getting when we were young instead."

What Fans Said About the Bands

Let's face it. The lineup can make it or break it for some fans. While there were a fair amount of comments addressing the festival as a whole, others took to social media to either salute some of the acts coming on board to play or to be critical of acts that turned them off from seeing this year's festival.

A sampling of those comments can be viewed below:

Who Is Playing the 2025 Vans Warped Tour + Where Can I Get Tickets?

A mostly complete lineup has been revealed for the Long Beach, Washington, D.C. and Orlando stops with more bands still expected to be added through May 19 according to the social media posts from Vans Warped Tour today.

So who is playing each stop? Have a look at the lineups below:

As far as tickets go, they are currently on sale for all three stops. You can check the Vans Warped Tour website for ticketing details.