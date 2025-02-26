Warped Tour has officially shared the lineups for all three of its 2025 festivals.

The festival will take place in Orlando, Fla., Long Beach, Calif. and Washington D.C. later this year. In commemoration of its 30th anniversary, they've been sharing bits of the lineup for all three locations every day over the last 30 days, and today (Feb. 26) marked the end of it.

Since our last Warped Tour lineup update on Monday (Feb. 24), a lot of bands have been added to the roster, including mgk, Body Count, Slaughter to Prevail and more. See them listed, with the locations they'll play in parentheses, below.

Please keep in mind that these bands may have already been announced for one or more of the other locations previously.

Bands Newly Added to Warped Tour 2025

All Time Low (Washington D.C.)

Gideon (Washington D.C., Long Beach)

Hawthorne Heights (Washington D.C., Long Beach)

The Suicide Machines (Washington D.C., Long Beach)

Dexter and the Moonrocks (Long Beach)

Sublime (Washington D.C.)

The Word Alive (Washington D.C., Long Beach, Orlando)

Sueco (Washington D.C., Long Beach, Orlando)

Charlotte Sands (Orlando)

The Mainliners (Long Beach)

Rain City Drive (Washington D.C.)

Indigo Forever (Long Beach)

Mouth Culture (Orlando)

Hanabie. (Long Beach)

The Aquabats! (Washington D.C.)

Less Than Jake (Washington D.C., Long Beach, Orlando)

blackbear (Long Beach)

Body Count (Long Beach)

Four Year Strong (Washington D.C., Long Beach, Orlando)

Gogol Bordello (Long Beach)

Ho99o9 (Long Beach)

Ice-T (Long Beach)

JXDN (Long Beach)

Kennyhoopla (Long Beach)

Landon Barker (Long Beach)

Mariachi El Bronx (Long Beach)

Mom Jeans (Long Beach)

Slaughter to Prevail (Washington D.C., Long Beach, Orlando)

Sunami (Long Beach, Orlando)

The All-American Rejects (Long Beach)

The Paranoyds (Long Beach)

The Vandals (Long Beach)

The Wonder Years (Washington D.C., Long Beach, Orlando)

Treaty Oak Revival (Long Beach)

Yung Gravy (Washington D.C., Long Beach, Orlando)

Zulu

Angel Dust (Washington D.C., Orlando)

Boys Like Girls (Washington D.C., Orlando)

Gin Wigmore (Washington D.C.)

Heart Attack Man (Washington D.C.)

Her Leather Jacket (Washington D.C.)

I Am the Avalanche (Washington D.C.)

Knuckle Puck (Washington D.C., Orlando)

mgk (Washington D.C., Orlando)

Streetlight Manifesto (Washington D.C., Orlando)

Amigo the Devil (Orlando)

Boundaries (Orlando)

Flycatcher (Orlando)

Good Riddance (Orlando)

Gym Class Heroes (Orlando)

IDKHOW (Orlando)

Jäger Henry (Orlando)

Julia Wolf (Orlando)

Movements (Orlando)

Narrow Head (Orlando)

Thursday (Orlando)

Yellowcard (Orlando)

Zero 9:36 (Orlando)

As of today, the lineups are now mostly complete. According to Warped Tour's social media posts, more bands will be announced for all three locations on and potentially before May 19. But for now, you can see the full lineups they've shared below.

Warped Tour 2025 — Lineups For All 3 Festival See the lineups for the 2025 Warped Tour festivals in Washington, D.C.; Long Beach California; and Orlando, Florida. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

The Washington D.C. edition of Warped Tour will take place from June 14 to 15, the Long Beach festival will be July 26 to 27 and Orlando from Nov. 15 to 16. Check out more information on the Warped Tour website.