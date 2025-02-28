Now that Warped Tour has revealed the majority of its 2025 lineups, let's look at all the artists who are playing the iconic festival for the very first time this year.

To celebrate 30 years of Warped Tour, the festival revealed bits of the lineup for all three 2025 locations every day for 30 days. This past Wednesday (Feb. 26) marked the end of the lineup rollout, and thus the big reveal featured a ton of rock and metal acts that will play it.

They're technically not finished announcing all of the bands just yet, as their social media teasers suggested more artists will be revealed on or before May 19.

Some of the bigger groups that will make their Warped Tour return this year include Falling in Reverse, 311, Ice Nine Kills, Simple Plan, Asking Alexandria, mgk, We Came as Romans, Black Veil Brides, The All-American Rejects and more. But, there are quite a few artists that will be making their Warped Tour debut.

Avril Lavigne, Body Count, Better Lovers, Slaughter to Prevail, blackbear, The Funeral Portrait, Nova Twins and Vended are among the many artists who are playing Warped Tour for the very first time in 2025.

Seriously, there are over 100 on the list, and we compiled all of them below.

The festival's mission has always been to bring attention to young, aspiring acts in the heavy music scene. And they definitely took that mission seriously this year. So while we have household names returning to Warped, it's still keeping its intentions true and allowing some newer groups to take the big stage.

Warped Tour will stop in three cities this year — Washington D.C. (June 14 to 15), Long Beach, Calif. (July 26 to 27) and Orlando, Fla. (Nov. 15 to 16). See more information on their website.

