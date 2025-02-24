The 13 New Bands Added to Warped Tour 2025 Over the Weekend

Over the weekend (Feb. 22 and 23), Warped Tour 2025 continued their 30-day lineup rollout, revealing the latest 13 bands to get added to this year's comeback festivals.

Things are really heating up as we inch closer to the complete lineups for the trio of fests taking place in Washington, D.C., Long Beach, California and Orlando, Florida in June, July and November, respectively.

Among the biggest bands of the bunch are Falling In Reverse and A Day to Remember, both of whom will appear at the California and Florida festivals in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Warped Tour.

Much like in the past, the festival is a mix of up-and-comers, first-timers and some of the biggest veteran names in the scene. It's shaping up to be one monstrous return that stays true to Warped Tour's reputation of celebrating this type of music at every level.

See the weekend additions to the festivals as well as the most up-to-date lineups for each location directly below.

Saturday Announcements

Sunday Announcements

2025 Warped Tour Festival Lineups (So Far)

crowd surfer at vans warped tour with 30th anniversary vans warped tour logo insert Corey Perrine, Getty Images / Vans Warped Tour loading...

See the all the bands that have been announced for each of the three 2025 festivals below.

For tickets and further information, visit the Warped Tour website.

Washington, D.C. — June 14-15

partial warped tour lineup flyer for 2025 in washington dc Warped Tour loading...

Long Beach, California — July 26-27

partial warped tour lineup flyer for 2025 in long beach califorina Warped Tour loading...

Orlando, Florida — Nov. 15-16

partial warped tour lineup flyer for 2025 in orlando florida Warped Tour loading...