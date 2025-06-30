Ozzy Osbourne may be known as the Prince of Darkness, but in reality he's one of the nicest rockers you could ever cross paths with. Need proof? This collection of videos shows Ozzy in some of his more wholesome moments.

One thing that can never be disputed is Ozzy's love for his family. In an interview with the late great comedienne Joan Rivers, Ozzy Osbourne was asked about his parenting approach while sitting with his three infant children.

"The thing is it's very difficult being a telephone father. Because you miss them so much and you come back from being on tour or being away for such a long time, I tend to be like Santa Claus. I bring them gifts because of the fact that I haven't been there on a daily basis to be their father. I adore my kids," said the rocker.

Other moments show Ozzy as a doting grandfather and surprising Sharon on the set of her TV show for her birthday.

But it's not just family that get to share in Ozzy's positive light. Elsewhere, we see Ozzy speaking with a group of young musicians, offering up some sage advice when he shared, "You have to have a desire. Practice makes perfect." Elsewhere, he hoisted a young guitarist on his shoulders onstage as the kid rocked out the guitar to "Crazy Train."

And even Ozzy can be a fanboy on occasion as we see him meeting his longtime idol, Paul McCartney.

Check out this completely delightful collection of 10 Times Ozzy Osbourne Was the Nicest Guy on Earth below.

10 Times Ozzy Osbourne Was the Nicest Guy on Earth