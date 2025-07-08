Yungblud delivered a standout performance at Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning concert, leading some 40,000 fans in a rousing singalong of the band’s “Changes” — just one of several moments that prove how much the young rocker has in common with Ozzy Osbourne.

The 27-year-old English singer, born Dominic Richard Harrison, dropped by The Osbournes Podcast last summer, where he amazed Sharon and Kelly Osbourne with the similarities between him and Ozzy.

And the big moment at Back to the Beginning reminded us of this clip which you can watch below.

'Pasta and War Movies': Yungblud and Ozzy Osbourne's Similarities

When asked his favorite to-go tour food, Yungblud said, “I like a bowl of pasta at lunchtime,” to which Kelly replied, “Same as dad.”

As for his method of killing time on flights, the singer quipped, “Drink.” He added, “I like fucking war movies. Like, I’m weird. I’m weird. You’ll see me at like 10 o’clock in the morning [watching them].”

“I can’t believe it,” Sharon marveled. “Ozzy’s the same.”

“Pasta and war movies - rock ’n’ roll,” Yungblud deadpanned.

The Idols star also revealed his favorite cities to tour. “Latin America or Italy,” he said. “I love the passion.” This wasn’t so far off from Ozzy either. “He loves South America,” Sharon said. “It’s the best.”

The 'F---ing Unbelievable' Gift Yungblud Gave Ozzy Before Farewell Show

Prior to the star-studded Back to the Beginning concert, Yungblud also gifted Ozzy a cross necklace as a token of his appreciation. The Prince of Darkness, who called the necklace “fucking unbelievable,” had previously given Yungblud a similar gift, which he’s worn ever since.

Yungblud shared the stage on Saturday with rock and metal legends including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer and Alice in Chains.

Ozzy pulled double duty to end the evening, performing a five-song solo set and a four-song set with Black Sabbath's original lineup.