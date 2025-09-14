‘I Love You All’ – Sharon Osbourne Thanks Fans in First Statement Since Ozzy’s Death

It’s been almost two months since metal’s reigning Prince of Darkness died (on July 22, 2025), and this past Friday – Sept. 12 – Sharon Osbourne took to social media to thank fans for their “overwhelming love and support” as part of her first public statement since Ozzy’s death.

What Sharon Osbourne Said

Sharon posted the lengthy and heartfelt message alongside a footage of her and Kelly Osbourne partaking in their new hobby of falconry (at Cornwall Falconry in England, TMZ confirms).

“I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media,” she begins, continuing:

Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights. Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical. I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way.

You can see Sharon Osbourne’s post below:

One day earlier (Sept. 11), Kelly posted a brief video (which you can view below) of the pair enjoying the activity, writing: “Today I introduced my mum to falconry and she loved it! Thank you @gerardsulter for putting a smile on my mum’s face too!”

Sharon’s first statement on Ozzy’s passing follows those of her children.

Specifically, and as Loudwire previously reported, Kelly made her first statement on July 24 via an Instagram story in which she quoted Black Sabbath’s 1972 classic, “Changes.” She wrote, “I feel unhappy / I am so sad / I lost the best friend I ever had,” and given that she re-recorded the track with Ozzy as a duet in 2003, the opening verse is especially resonant.

On Aug. 4, she shared another statement of gratitude alongside a snippet of “See You On the Other Side” (from 1995’s Ozzmosis). “I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough... but from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” her post began.

As for Jack Osbourne, he posted a heartfelt remembrance on Aug. 5 which started with him explaining, “I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches.”

You can see his full post here.

Earlier this month, Loudwire covered a new podcast Jack published in which he thanked fans for their support while discussing his grieving process.

“My dad was in an amazing mood [right before his passing]. He was really happy. Every day he was opening up the newspaper and seeing different reviews and different stories from the Back to the Beginning show and it was great,” he reflected.

READ MORE: See Ozzy Osbourne's First Posthumous Television Appearance on 'Lego Masters Jr.'

How Fans + Rockers Have Reacted to Sharon Osbourne’s Post

Naturally, Sharon Osbourne received a lot of support regarding her statement from both fans and follow music titans.

For instance, Disturbed’s David Draiman replied on X: “We all love and support you my friend,” just as a someone else shared: “Thank you for sharing your husband with us. His music is timeless and priceless. He rocked it from the beginning to the end.”

You can see those responses – and others – below:

Other Ozzy Osbourne News

In case you missed it, Ozzy received an all-star tribute at last week’s MTV Video Music Awards, with a who’s who of notable artists – including Yungblud, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Steven Tyler – taking part. They were accompanied by longtime Ozzy keyboardist Adam Wakeman, too, as well as drummer Kevin Figueiredo and bassist Derek Frank.

Also, and in different configurations, they played “Crazy Train,” “Changes” and ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

You can see footage of their somewhat controversial performance below:

Yungblud, Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt + More Honor Ozzy Osbourne at 2025 MTV VMAs

During an interview on the red carpet for the Sept. 7 ceremony, Bettencourt revealed that the very last thing Ozzy ever said to him. It happened the night of the Back to the Beginning concert, when the two took part in a “big group photo.”

“I was at his feet, I grabbed his hand and said, ‘Thank you for everything. Thank you, Ozzy, for what you mean to me,’” Bettencourt mentioned. “And he pulls me in by the hand and goes, ‘You were the only guitar player who said no to me' . . . But he laughed, he goes, 'I love you' and he laughed.”

Similarly, Tom Morello – who was the musical director for Back to the Beginning – recently shared the last thing Ozzy said to him:

So, we go to the afterparty [for Back to the Beginning] and finally it's mellow. I'm playing pinball with my son. And somebody taps me on the shoulder and I'm in the middle of a multi-ball and I'm like, “Get off me.” And it's Jack Osbourne because his dad wants to say hi. So I finish my game and it's like, “Ozzy would like to say something” and I'm like, “Oh my gosh.” First of all, Ozzy comes to the afterparty, which is crazy right? And so, I got to one last time kiss his head, tell him I love him, thank him for a lifetime of music and his reply was, “Could you find Sharon, I want to get the fuck out of here.” That's the perfect coda to the day.