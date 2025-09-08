Kelly Osbourne has revealed she has found something that makes her happy following the death of her father, Ozzy, less than two months ago.

Kelly Osbourne Shares New Hobby

Kelly Osbourne has found her smile again. The 40-year-old daughter of Ozzy Osbourne shared on social media over the weekend that she has found a new hobby that is making her happy: falconry.

Kelly Osbourne via Instagram

"In all of my sadness and grief, I have found something that truly makes me happy," Kelly shared as part of a series of Instagram stories devoted to the hobby.

In the videos, Kelly is seen wearing a thick black glove as various birds take off and land on her hand. They are rewarded with pieces of chicken.

What is Falconry?

The North American Falconers Association describes falconry as an "ancient art" where trained birds are used for hunting.

"This ancient art is a very demanding endeavor, requiring a serious dedication of time and energy from the falconer (the person working with the bird)," the NAFA says on its website.

The group estimates that it takes at least seven years to become a master falconer. An apprenticeship takes two years to complete.

It is unclear how far Kelly Osbourne intends to pursue the hobby, but she appears to be enjoying it so far.

Kelly Osbourne via Instagram

"I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry, but I did," she said in her Instagram stories. "I absolutely love being with the birds!"

What Kelly Osbourne Has Shared Since Ozzy's Death

Kelly has sparingly posted about Ozzy and how she has been dealing with grief since his death on July 22.

The first time came on July 24 when she shared a quote from Black Sabbath's 1972 ballad, "Changes." Kelly and Ozzy recorded the song as a duet in 2003.

"I feel unhappy/I am so sad/I lost the best friend I ever had."

A month later, she took to social media to address comments made by WWE superstar Becky Lynch during an episode of WWE Raw, which was held in Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham, England.

During the show, Lynch, who portrays a villain, or "heel" as it is known in the wrestling world, was running down the city to elicit boos from the crowd as part of the storyline.

"Yeah, the only good thing that came out of here died a month ago," Lynch told the arena crowd. "But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne he had the good sense to move to L.A., a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham I'd die, too."

Kelly later blasted Lynch on Instagram, calling her a "disrespectful dirtbag."

"Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. Shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home."

