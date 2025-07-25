Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out for First Time After Ozzy’s Death

Kelly Osbourne has spoken out for the first time since her father Ozzy's death earlier this week in a post on her social media.

The Prince of Darkness died on Tuesday (July 22) at the age of 76, just weeks after his final performance at the "Back to the Beginning" show both as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath.

Kelly took to her Instagram story last night to share a quote from Black Sabbath's 1972 ballad "Changes," which she also re-recorded with her father as a duet in 2003 — "I feel unhappy / I am so sad / I lost the best friend I ever had."

lyrics from black sabbath changes on kelly osbourne instagram story Instagram - @kellyosbourne loading...

Have Any of Ozzy's Other Family Members Commented on His Death?

Kelly is the first of Ozzy's immediately family with Sharon Osbourne to make any kind of public comment since the rocker died a few days ago. His sisters, Jean Powell and Gillian Hemming, reflected fondly on their brother's life in an interview with The Mirror following his death.

READ MORE: Absolute Best Ozzy Quotes From Every Season of 'The Osbournes'

Additionally, as reported by The New York Post, Ozzy's eldest daughter Jessica Osbourne shared a brief message on social media after learning of his death. Jessica was born out of Ozzy's first marriage to Thelma Riley. The couple also had a son named Louis, who appeared in a video that Kelly shared on her Instagram story just before Ozzy died [via People].

"RIP Ozzy," Jessica wrote on her Instagram story with a post announcing the news of his death.

Jessica osbourne wrote rip ozzy on social media Instagram - @jessicaosbourne loading...

Kelly Got Engaged at Ozzy's Farewell Concert

Sid Wilson of Slipknot proposed to Kelly in front of Ozzy and the rest of their family at the "Back to the Beginning" concert earlier this month. The couple started dating in early 2022 and have a son together named Sidney, who was born later that year.

"Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world," Wilson said as he grabbed her hand.

"Fuck off, you're not marrying my daughter!" Ozzy joked in the background.

He maintained his iconic sense of humor until the very end. Rest In Peace, Ozzy.

Kelly + Ozzy Osbourne, 'Changes'