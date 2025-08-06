Jack Osbourne has shared his first public post since the death of his father Ozzy Osbourne, and as expected, it certainly tugs at the heartstrings of those viewing it.

Osbourne says that he hasn't felt like posting anything since his father's death and decided to keep this message brief because his father "hated long rambling speeches." But he did offer some very touching sentiments about Ozzy and his point was driven home with a video montage of family moments with Ozzy all soundtracked by Ozzy's song, "So Tired."

What Did Jack Osbourne Say About Ozzy?

In his Instagram posting, Jack shared, "I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him 'Dad.' My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing."

He also shared a Hunter S. Thompson quote that he felt best described his father. The full post can be read below.

I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches. He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him “Dad”. My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father. Hunter S. Thompson once said: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty

and well-preserved body...

but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out,

and loudly proclaiming,

‘Wow! What a ride!’” That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully. I love you dad.

As stated, the video montage is also almost certain to bring a tear or two. It opens with Ozzy's 1997 appearance on The Howard Stern Show in which the singer introduced his son Jack to the listeners. "How cool is it having Ozzy as a dad?," asked Stern, with young Jack responding, "Very cool."

Later in the montage, you see a father-moment also from Jack's childhood in which Ozzy taught his young son from the stage how to bow and say "goodnight" to an audience. See it in full below.

Ozzy Osbourne's Final Performance, Death + Funeral

Back on July 5, Ozzy and Black Sabbath headlined the Back to the Beginning concert at the Aston Villa venue in Birmingham, England. The all day concert featured legendary acts such as Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera and more paying homage to Ozzy and the band in the lead up to the big event - the final live performance of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

The big finish started with a five-song solo set from Ozzy that featured the songs "I Don't Know," "Mr. Crowley," "Suicide Solution," "Mama I'm Coming Home" and "Crazy Train."

After that, Ozzy was joined onstage by his Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.

The band's final performance included Ozzy and his Sabbath bandmates performing a four-song set that included "War Pigs," "N.I.B.," "Iron Man" and "Paranoid."

Ozzy Osbourne died 17 days after his final performance with Black Sabbath on July 22. It was later determined that the cause of death was a heart attack. Tributes have continued to roll in from the rock and metal community as well as fans.

The singer was laid to rest during a private ceremony on July 30 after his funeral procession traveled through Birmingham and stopped at the Black Sabbath bench. Birmingham-based brass band Bostin Brass soundtracked the procession, covering Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" and Osbourne's solo hit "Crazy Train." Ozzy Osbourne was 76.