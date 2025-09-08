The Last Thing That Ozzy Osbourne Told Tom Morello

Tom Morello was the musical director for Ozzy Osbourne's Back to the Beginning concert and during a recent chat at the Rocklahoma festival he revealed his final conversation with Ozzy.

Morello was speaking with Rocklahoma Live host Johnny Dare and Chuck Armstrong (of Loudwire Nights) when he humorously recalled his final interaction with Ozzy, one that was uniquely Ozzy.

What Were Ozzy Osbourne's Final Words for Tom Morello?

Obviously the death of Ozzy Osbourne so close to his final performance had many involved reflecting on their final words with the legendary Prince of Darkness. For Morello, it was a conversation he almost missed cause he was a bit surprised it was happening.

"This is the last time I saw Ozzy. The day is done. It's been great and people have been working on the show for a very long time and we're all hugging and crying. So we go to the afterparty and finally it's mellow. I'm playing pinball with my son. And somebody taps me on the shoulder and I'm in the middle of a multi-ball and I'm like, 'Get off me.' And it's Jack Osbourne because his dad wants to say hi," recalled Morello.

He adds, "So I finish my game and it's like, 'Ozzy would like to say something' and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' First of all, Ozzy comes to the afterparty, which is crazy right? And so, I got to one last time kiss his head, tell him I love him, thank him for a lifetime of music and his reply was, 'Could you find Sharon, I want to get the fuck out of here.'"

Getting a good laugh out of the situation, Morello shared, "That's the perfect coda to the day."

How Important Was Ozzy Osbourne to Tom Morello?

"Heavy metal music is the music that made me love music and Black Sabbath invented that," says Morello. "And then Ozzy Osbourne is the artist that brought Randy Rhoads to the world. And that was the poster that was on my wall when I was practicing eight hours a day."

Morello reveals that his fascination even went further, adding, "I named my first son Rhoads Morello in honor of Randy, so I don't just owe a musical and artistic debt to those guys, it's a real personal life debt. So when Ozzy and Sharon asked me to be musical director and curate that day, I took it very, very seriously. The idea was to make it the greatest day in the history of heavy metal and I think we did pretty well."

Tom Morello Speaks With Rocklahoma Live's Johnny Dare + Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong