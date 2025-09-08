During an interview on the red carpet last night (Sept. 7) at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), Nuno Bettencourt revealed the last thing Ozzy Osbourne told him before his death in July.

The Extreme guitarist joined Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, longtime Ozzy keyboardist Adam Wakeman and Yungblud for a performance in honor of The Prince of Darkness at the VMAs last night. They played "Crazy Train" and "Changes" as a group and then Perry and Tyler did a rendition of the ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home" with everyone.

What Was the Last Thing Ozzy Said to Bettencourt?

Bettencourt was one of many musicians who performed at Ozzy and Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" concert in early July and got to see the Prince of Darkness that night. He mentioned his last conversation with Ozzy during the red carpet interview as well.

"The last words we said to each other when we took the big group photo and I was at his feet, I grabbed his hand and said, 'Thank you for everything. Thank you Ozzy for what you mean to me.' And he pulls me in by the hand and goes, 'You were the only guitar player who said no to me'... But he laughed, he goes, 'I love you' and he laughed," the guitarist recalled in a red carpet interview with Page Six at this year's VMAs.

Ozzy's comment was in reference to when Bettencourt declined his invitation to join his solo band in the '90s. Extreme had been gaining momentum at the time and Bettencourt wanted to stay in the band.

What Did Bettencourt Say About Ozzy on the Red Carpet?

Page Six also asked Bettencourt what paying tribute to Ozzy at the event meant to him.

"As a guitar player coming up listening to rock and metal, he was a godfather to us. [He] started it in the early '70s, that's how rock became heavier and heavier. What he did with Black Sabbath and then be out of there and have a whole other career as Ozzy Osbourne the solo artist and then be a reality star after that, this guy's affected culture in a way and touched everybody in so many different ways," the guitarist responded.

