Yungblud Tells Steve-O the Best Advice Ozzy Gave Him

In a new podcast episode, Yungblud told Steve-O the best advice that Ozzy Osbourne ever gave him.

Yungblud was the latest guest on Steve-O's Wild Ride! and they talked quite a bit about the musician's relationship with Ozzy. He was one of many artists who were invited to perform at Black Sabbath's legendary "Back to the Beginning" concert this past July and he sang a highly acclaimed cover of the Vol. 4 song "Changes."

What Advice Did Ozzy Give Yungblud?

While discussing his friendship with the late icon, Yungblud recalled some advice that The Prince of Darkness shared with him that has stuck with him. He described it as a "passive statement" that eventually took on a lot of meaning after he thought about it for a while.

"The most beautiful thing he ever said to me was, 'Never compromise — they'll get it later'," the rocker shared.

"A lot of people always had an issue with my energy and people would think I'm too nuts... People find it hard to believe that I'm actually fucking like this all the time. And after kicking it with Sharon she said he saw a little bit of himself in me, not because we made the same music [but] because we're fucking a bit nuts."

How Did Yungblud First Meet Ozzy?

Yungblud explained that he met Ozzy and Sharon through Kelly Osbourne, whom he often went out with in Los Angeles. At one point, he'd asked Kelly if she wanted to be featured in the music video for his song "The Funeral," which came out in 2022.

She declined because she was on tour with Sid Wilson and Slipknot at the time but she connected Yungblud with her parents because they were in Los Angeles.

"You know when people say 'Don't meet your heroes'? Ozzy, my whole life, has always been my North Star because I've just been mental. I've been crazy and fucking out there and he was accepted for his madness and he was loved for his madness," Yungblud reasoned.

When Ozzy showed up for the set for "The Funeral," his rider had a French baguette, salami and ginger beer and he made a salami sandwich for Yungblud before the filming began. From there, they formed a close relationship and Ozzy even gifted Yungblud a cross that the rocker has worn regularly since.

In a social media post after Ozzy's death a few weeks ago, Yungblud vowed to play "Changes" during every show he performs for the rest of his life in honor of his hero.

