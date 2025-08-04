Kelly Osbourne has shared a statement via her Instagram Story, thanking fans for their outpouring of love and support, which has "helped carry" her through the passing of her father, Ozzy.

Since the heavy metal legend's death on July 22, the members of the Osbourne family have mostly kept to themselves, abstaining from social media posts. Kelly had previously shared select lyrics to Black Sabbath's "Changes" on her Instagram Story and, earlier today (Aug. 4), she chose to address fans directly.

The world has collectively been grieving the loss of Ozzy Osbourne, but the pain is certainly felt the most by the singer's family. The endless stream of tribute posts since Ozzy's death has sincerely touched Kelly's heart as she and the Osbourne family continue mourning.

The message was accompanied by a snippet of the Ozzy song "See You On the Other Side."

Kelly's message, in full, reads:

I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough... but from the bottom of my heart, thank you. The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain. Grief is a strange thing-it sneaks up on you in waves—I will not be ok for a while-but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind. Thank you for being there. I love you all so much.

—Kelly

#BirminghamForever

#OzzyForever

Ozzy's Funeral Procession + Private Ceremony

A funeral procession was held in Birmingham, Ozzy's place of birth and the site of July's Back to the Beginning concert, where thousands of fans gathered to bid the Prince of Darkness farewell.

The Osbourne family stepped out from a black car to greet the public at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, where flowers and other tribute keepsakes had piled up in days prior.

READ MORE: A Daughter's Tribute: kelly Osbourne Wears Ozzy's Signature Style Sunglasses to Funeral Procession

The next day (July 31), a private funeral was held at the Osbourne family estate in Buckinghamshire, England. Several of Ozzy's musical peers were in attendance and it's been reported that the singer's final resting place will be near an ornamental lake on the estate.

A floral arrangement that reads "OZZY FUCKING OSBOURNE" has been placed along the edge of the lake as well, as seen below.

