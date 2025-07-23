Rock and metal fans continue to flock to landmarks around Birmingham, England to pay their respects to Ozzy Osbourne, who died July 22 at the age of 76.

Just hours after Osbourne's death became public on Tuesday, social media was flooded with posts from fans and musicians who took a moment to express their shock and sadness surrounding the rocker's death, along with gratitude for having him be part of their lives.

READ MORE: Even Kermit the Frog is Sad About Ozzy Osbourne's Death, Read His Official Statement

The scene was much different in Birmingham, England, where Ozzy and the rest of Black Sabbath got their start as a band that would go on to be considered one of the most influential metal acts of all time.

A truck with a large video board attached to it showed videos of Osbourne as his music blared toward those outside the Grand Central shopping center and railway station.

On Wednesday, mourners lined up at the Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham, where they waited to place flowers, candles and other items on a bench dedicated to the band.

The same scene unfolded outside The Crown, where Sabbath played its first shows. Yet another memorial continued to grow along an exterior wall of the pub.

A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne - R.I.P.

Here is a look at how people in Birmingham have been honoring Ozzy at various landmarks since his death on July 22.

Memorials For Ozzy Osbourne Around Birmingham, England Music fans flocked to various landmarks around Birmingham to honor the late Ozzy Osbourne, who died on July 22 at the age of 76. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll