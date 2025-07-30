Kelly Osbourne channeled Ozzy's signature style during his funeral procession today (July 30).

The Prince of Darkness is being laid to rest today. His family held a public funeral procession for him that traveled through his hometown of Birmingham and was livestreamed for fans around the world.

The procession stopped for the Osbourne family to get out and visit the town's iconic Black Sabbath bench, which fans had turned into a memorial with flowers and keepsakes. Kelly's tribute to her father was immediately recognizable — she wore the signature round sunglasses he often wore throughout his career.

Round sunglasses, also commonly known as teashades, were made famous by one of Ozzy's musical heroes, John Lennon, back in the late 1960s. The ones Ozzy typically sported had a purple-blue hue to them.

It's unknown whether the pair Kelly wore were the exact ones Ozzy always had on, but it was a wholesome tribute nonetheless.

kelly osbourne at ozzy funeral procession Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images loading...

She and Jack Osbourne walked alongside their mother Sharon as the family made their way to the Black Sabbath bench to set down flowers. They were also joined by their older sister Aimee and Ozzy's eldest son Louis.

It was an incredibly emotionally moment as the surrounding fans cheered the family on and expressed their love and support.

The funeral itself will be privately held for the family and Ozzy's closest friends.

Ozzy died on July 22 at the age of 76, just weeks after the legendary "Back to the Beginning" concert where he performed as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath for the very last time.

Our hearts are with Osbourne's family, loved ones and fans around the world as we all continue grieving this insurmountable loss. Ozzy forever.