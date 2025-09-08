Did you recognize the drummer and bassist from the Ozzy Osbourne tribute at the MTV Video Music Awards?

While it was one of the more hyped performances of the night, not every face performing onstage was a household name. Prior to the performance, it was billed that Yungblud, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt were among those set to lead an Ozzy Osbourne tribute at the MTV VMAs. Each of the performers had recently played the Ozzy and Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning tribute concert in July.

Fans also likely spotted Adam Wakeman, Ozzy's longtime keyboardist, who was also part of the Back to the Beginning festivities when the camera cut to him during the performance. But who were the members of the rhythm section for the evening?

Did You Spot Kevin Figueiredo on Drums?

For the Ozzy Osbourne tribute performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, the band included Kevin Figueiredo on drums. The musician actually had several close-ups during the televised performance.

The drummer shared through his Facebook account, "Honored to be a part of this year’s MTV’s VMAs paying tribute to the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne! I’ll be the thunder behind the drums, laying it down alongside with Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt!!"

Figueiredo has prior experience playing alongside Bettencourt as he's been Extreme's drummer since 2007. He has also previously played in Perry Farrell's band Satellite Party and the Bettencourt-led band DramaGods. He's also performed in the past with Slash, Chester Bennington and Tantric among others.

Did You Spot Derek Frank on Bass?

Identifying Derek Frank at the MTV VMA tribute to Ozzy Osbourne may have been a bit more difficult for those watching as the camera mostly kept him in the background throughout the performance.

But Frank has been teasing his appearance at the Ozzy tribute over the past week. During an appearance at the June Lake Jam Fest, the crowd was alerted to his upcoming gig saluting the Prince of Darkness. He also alerted his followers on Instagram about the performance in advance. The special one-off appearance came just as he was preparing to leave for tour playing bass with Melissa Etheridge.

Frank also has his own self-titled band and has built a steady career as a bassist performing alongside Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani and Air Supply among others. This year has seen him playing in bands with former Eagles guitarist Don Felder and Melissa Etheridge.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne's Cause of Death Revealed

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76, just a couple weeks removed from his final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

You can watch the full Ozzy tribute performance from the MTV Video Music Awards below.

Yungblud, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Nuno Bettencourt + More Pay Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards