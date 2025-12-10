For the first time, Sharon Osbourne has provided a glimpse into how she is adjusting to life at home since Ozzy's death earlier this year.

Sharon was a guest on the latest episode of Pierce Morgan Uncensored, where she provided her first sit-down interview since her husband's death. Ozzy died July 22 at the age of 76, just a couple of weeks after the epic Black Sabbath farewell concert, Back to the Beginning.

What Sharon Is Doing At Home Without Ozzy

Sharon spoke at length with Morgan about Ozzy's final years to open the interview. Eventually, the conversation turned toward how the matriarch of the Osbourne family was doing at home.

"It's like each day I go, 'What am I going to do with myself? What the fuck am I going to do?'" Sharon told Morgan.

Morgan noted that Sharon has continued to stay at the family's home in the United Kingdom in recent months, while her children have spent much of their time living in the United States.

"All I've been doing is going through Ozzy's diaries," Sharon said. "He kept diaries, a journal every day."

What Did Sharon Discover in Ozzy's Diaries?

While the concept of Ozzy journaling may be news to the general public, Sharon said the rocker actually started doing it when he entered rehab for substance abuse in 1984.

"Every day they told him, 'You journal, journal,' and he kept it up. He went back to drinking (but kept journaling)," she told Morgan.

But even after all of these years, Sharon said this is the first time she has actually read any of Ozzy's diary entries. She explained that Ozzy was "very honest" in his writings, but also called some of the material "sad" when it came to how he viewed himself.

"He would put himself down a lot in his journaling," Sharon said.

In addition to the diaries, Sharon is also in possession of more than 2,000 of Ozzy's drawings from over the years.

No immediate plans have been made to publish either the diaries or the artwork. When pressed by Morgan about whether that could potentially happen at some point, Sharon said that "maybe" some of them would be released publicly.

Sharon Osbourne Guests on Piers Morgan Uncensored

Ozzy's autobiography, I Am Ozzy, was released in 2009. Last Rites, a memoir chronicling his life and final years, was posthumously released earlier this year.

