A touching tribute to the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne has been unveiled in Birmingham, England, on what would have been his 77th birthday.

The tribute wall was added to the "Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero" exhibit at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery today (Dec. 3). Osbourne was born on this day in 1948. His family announced his death on July 22, just 17 days after the Back to the Beginning farewell concert held in Birmingham earlier this year.

How Tributes Were Chosen For the Wall

The tribute wall is composed of 77 messages (for Ozzy's 77th birthday) that the museum says were "chosen at random." The messages were pulled from more than 50,000 tributes left by fans throughout Birmingham following Ozzy's death.

Additional messages were also taken from a "book of condolences" the museum hosted in honor of Osbourne in July. The book was officially presented to Sharon, Kelly and Louis Osbourne this week.

"Ozzy, you are the background music to my life. 'I'll see you on the other side' with my beloved husband," reads one of the many heartfelt messages from fans included in the exhibit.

In August, Central BID Birmingham, which serves as a business development district, revealed workers had removed thousands of fan tributes left by fans in memory of Ozzy. The group said it was photographing and cataloging the tributes to present to the Osbourne family later.

How to See the Ozzy Fan Tribute Wall

The free "Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero" exhibit was opened at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery on June 25, shortly before the Back to the Beginning event, as a way to celebrate Ozzy's solo achievements and his work with Black Sabbath.

The exhibit showcases awards and other artifacts from throughout the rocker's career.

In addition to the items in the exhibit and the tribute wall, visitors can also watch a film at the museum that showcases hundreds of additional fan tributes along with footage of Ozzy's memorial procession through the streets of Birmingham on July 30.

The free exhibit is open 10AM to 5PM daily through Jan. 18, 2026.

Photos - Osbourne Family + Fans Mourn Ozzy's Death During Funeral Procession in Birmingham On July 30, 2025, fans gathered at the Black Sabbath bench to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne as the metal legend's funeral makes its way through the streets of Birmingham.

The Osbourne family joined fans, stepping out of a black car to lay flowers down at the bench.

Rest in peace, Ozzy. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita