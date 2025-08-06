We now know what happens next to the hundreds of tributes left in memory of Ozzy Osbourne on the Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham, England.

Video Shows What Happened To Ozzy Tributes

Moments after Osbourne's death became public knowledge, tributes started popping up on the Black Sabbath Bench on the bridge along Broad Street in Birmingham. Ozzy and the rest of Sabbath grew up in and around the city, with the band playing some of its first gigs at a nearby pub called The Crown.

Mounds of flowers, notes, artwork and candles remained along the bridge and the exterior of The Crown as Ozzy's funeral procession made its way down Broad Street the following week.

Now, the flowers are starting to disappear from the shrine.

According to Central BID Birmingham, the flowers are set to be mulched down and placed on Ozzy's grave site. The rocker was laid to rest during a private ceremony for family and friends at the Osbourne family's estate located in the countryside of Buckinghamshire on July 30.

How Workers Removed All Of The Ozzy Tributes

Central BID Birmingham is known as a Business Improvement District within the city. Its goal is to support businesses in the area. The group has also been vocal in supporting Birmingham's continued efforts to honor Black Sabbath over the years.

According to a video explaining the operation, workers removed all of the tributes from the bridge and the Black Sabbath mural along Navigation Street. Items were then taken to a "secret location" where they were laid out individually, sorted and catalogued.

Items from Ozzy Osbourne tribute sorted inside an undisclosed locations. Central BID Birmingham via Instagram

Flowers were prepared to be mulched, while other tributes were prepped to be given to the Osbourne family.

"We will be working to create a record of every tribute over the next few weeks to be sent to Ozzy's family," Central BID Birmingham said in its video.

The Black Sabbath Bench was officially added to the Black Sabbath Bridge over the canal that runs across Broad Street on June 26, 2019. It was later refurbished in 2021.