Sharon Osbourne Had Extreme Revenge Plan After Roger Waters Dissed Ozzy

The Osbourne family members have had their say after Roger Waters publicly spoke ill of Ozzy Osbourne following his death earlier this year, but Sharon Osbourne almost took things a step further in a rather extreme way.

To recap, while appearing on the Independent Ink podcast, Waters addressed Osbourne's death in the larger scope of a conversation about how pop culture figures can distract from more important political issues.

He shared at one point, "Or Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his, whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we'll never know. Although, he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense."

He then added, "The music, I have no idea, I couldn't give a fuck. I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest in.... 'Wahhhh!!!' [sticks tongue out] and biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less."

In the months since, both Jack Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne have spoken out against Waters and even offered a limited diss shirt that depicted Ozzy urinating on a wall that resembled the album art from Pink Floyd's The Wall album with the text reading, "Another Prick in the Wall."

What Sharon Osbourne Almost Sent Roger Waters After His Ozzy Comments

While appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon addressed the Waters comments shortly after Ozzy's death and had a few choice words for the former Pink Floyd leader.

“He was great, but his greatness didn’t last. He couldn’t do any great music on his own," she shared, then noting, "He’s crazy though, he’s definitely, definitely not wired right. Five wives later, and [he] hates everybody that’s successful. He’s stomping around in his pathetic homemade Nazi outfit. He’s nuts. I was going to send him one of my Tiffany boxes.”

The "Tiffany boxes" comment is in reference to one of Sharon's previous acts in which she used to send out boxes of poo to journalists who had been critical of her family.

But elaborating on her plan for Waters with Morgan, she shared, "“Even that is a waste, to send shit to him. It’s a waste because he’s really insignificant. But I just thought, anybody that passes has a family… you don’t do that.”

Sharon Osbourne Guests on Piers Morgan Uncensored

What The Osbournes Have Previously Said About Roger Waters

As stated earlier, Waters initial comments on Ozzy did not go with a response. Jack Osbourne was the first to chime in shortly after Waters thoughts on Ozzy made headlines back in the summer.

In a message shared through his Instagram, Jack Osbourne wrote, "Hey Roger Waters - fuck you. How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press. My father always thought you were a cunt - thanks for proving him right."

READ MORE: 'He Knew, He Was Ready' - Sharon Osbourne Opens Up on Ozzy's Death

Then, back in November, Jack, Kelly and Sharon taped a full episode of The Osbournes podcast speaking more in depth about the death of Ozzy for the first time as a family. Within that chat, the Waters comments came up again, with Sharon referring to him as "probably one of the most sick individuals I’ve come across in years,"

When Kelly called him a "cunt," Sharon responded, "He isn’t, ’cause cunts are good. … He has no charisma. He looks like Frankenstein." She then continued, "The guy is sick in the head. He is not relevant in today’s world. Nobody likes him. It’s not just us. Nobody likes this man. … unless you’re a fascist."

She concluded, "I don’t know how those guys in Pink Floyd put up with him as long as they did. … David [Gilmour] is the most gracious, warm person you could ever meet," before referring to Waters as “a sad, irrelevant, old, miserable human being – a miserable ugly human being.”