Kids Open Christmas Pageant With Ozzy Ballad + You’ll Be Crying Before It’s Over

A children's choir in Oslo, Norway is going viral and getting attention from the Osbourne family for their sweet cover of Ozzy's "Dreamer."

Why A Children's Choir Covered Ozzy For Christmas

An Instagram user whose name is listed as Kristina shared a video on Dec. 17 that showed a children's choir singing Ozzy Osbourne's "Dreamer" from his 2001 album, Down to Earth. Kristina said in the post that she leads the children's choir at Nordpolen Skole in Oslo, Norway.

A website for the school describes it as an "activity school" that serves a purpose similar to that of an after-school program in the United States.

"The day we lost Ozzy, I decided that my children's choir would start this year's Christmas concert with 'Dreamer,'" Kristina shared. "And so here it is — those who are coming after you — Nordpolen school choir in Norway — sharing your beautiful words that mean so much, to honor you, Ozzy."

The video shows the children dressed in their best holiday attire, complete with red dresses and Santa hats as they work their way through the song. Kristina can be seen at the front helping direct them through every word.

We'll warn you right now, you're not ready to see this video.

Even if you don't like Ozzy or rock or metal music in general, you're still going to get hit in the feels in a way that would make the heart of even the Grinchiest of Grinches grow three sizes larger.

The little ones cut deep singing lyrics such as "Gazing through the window at the world outside / wondering will mother earth survive" and "It would be nice if we could live as one / When will all this anger, hate and bigotry be gone?"

Watch below.

Sharon Osbourne Shares Children's Choir's Ozzy Cover

A day later, Sharon Osbourne brought even more eyes to the Nordpolen School children's choir video when she shared it on her own Instagram.

"Come sobbing from @sharonosbourne stories. This is so beautiful," one Instagram user commented.

Others were quick to mention how much Ozzy would have appreciated the gesture.

"Ozzy would have loved this. No one is truly gone if we speak their name."

Ozzy's Death Deeply Affected Choir Director

Kristina was among the thousands of fans who shared what Ozzy and his music meant to them when he died July 22 at the age of 76.

READ MORE: What Sharon Osbourne is Doing at Home After Ozzy's Death

She had loved Ozzy since the sixth grade and had always dreamed of seeing him play in person, something she finally got the chance to do in 2018.

"Your voice is instant comfort to me," Kristina wrote on Instagram on July 22. "You managed to create such imaginative fantasies with your art, providing an escape from reality, which we all need sometimes."